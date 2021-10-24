$543.97 Million in Sales Expected for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will announce $543.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $545.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $542.00 million. Ultra Clean posted sales of $363.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of UCTT opened at $43.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average is $49.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Ultra Clean has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $65.33.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $33,362.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,341.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,497 shares of company stock valued at $215,504. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 184.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

