Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:PLW) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:PLW) shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.12 and last traded at $36.07. 28,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 77,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.88.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.36.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.