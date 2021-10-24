Neuberger Berman Group LLC Makes New Investment in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 186,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon by 47.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 264,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 19,424 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter worth $284,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 4.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

FHN opened at $17.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

