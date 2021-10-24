AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.59

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.59 and traded as high as C$7.88. AGF Management shares last traded at C$7.77, with a volume of 113,090 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of AGF Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of AGF Management in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$546.05 million and a PE ratio of 4.18.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

