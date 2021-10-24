Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.65

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.65 and traded as high as C$2.20. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$2.09, with a volume of 438,731 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on ESI. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.65 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.16.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$339.22 million and a PE ratio of -2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$212.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$212.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

