The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Raised to $100.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $83.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.65. The company has a market capitalization of $150.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $83.74.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $2,343,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,085,020 shares of company stock valued at $83,720,562. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 4.6% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

