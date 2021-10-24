Raymond James Boosts Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target to $319.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $316.00 to $319.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

KSU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Kansas City Southern from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Kansas City Southern from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $272.62.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $305.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 231.31 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.98 and a 200-day moving average of $283.91. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

In related news, SVP Adam J. Godderz sold 8,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total value of $2,669,915.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total value of $1,415,864.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,379 shares of company stock worth $15,492,641. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

