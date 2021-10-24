$5.34 Billion in Sales Expected for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will announce $5.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.36 billion. CDW posted sales of $4.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full year sales of $20.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.35 billion to $20.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.20 billion to $21.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

Shares of CDW opened at $191.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.59. CDW has a 52-week low of $117.02 and a 52-week high of $203.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total transaction of $637,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $18,080,649. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank grew its position in shares of CDW by 610.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

