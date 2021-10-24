Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120,537 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S&T Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $165.21 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $114.76 and a twelve month high of $165.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

