18,000 Shares in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 160,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

Shares of GLYC opened at $1.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.11. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

GlycoMimetics Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC).

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.