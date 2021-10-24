Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 270,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 41.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 129,557 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 654.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 120,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the second quarter valued at $318,000. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. Liquidia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $186.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.05.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

