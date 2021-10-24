Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter worth approximately $4,547,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Encore Wire by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 107,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Encore Wire by 16.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 15.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 16,628 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 47.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $112.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.68. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $113.88. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.17%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

