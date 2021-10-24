California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 7,497 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $9,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 101,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,052,000 after buying an additional 35,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,879,000 after purchasing an additional 57,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,589,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,273,000 after purchasing an additional 135,989 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,055,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,329,000 after purchasing an additional 375,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

RHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $83.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $90.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.07.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.65) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

