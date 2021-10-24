California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 14,094 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,094 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Sonos worth $9,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,995,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,610,000 after purchasing an additional 295,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,975,000 after purchasing an additional 302,558 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 201.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,993,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,811 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 8.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,943,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,838,000 after purchasing an additional 146,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 16.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,913,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,694,000 after purchasing an additional 268,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SONO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

In other Sonos news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,263,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $2,070,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 148,398 shares of company stock worth $5,505,920 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $378.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.42 million. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

