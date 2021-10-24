Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 37,841 Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.11% of Healthcare Services Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,888,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $11,718,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,419,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAR opened at $9.76 on Friday. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

