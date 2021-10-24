Stifel Financial Corp Sells 316 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 86.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after acquiring an additional 30,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 12.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,651 shares of company stock worth $567,416. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Shares of LW stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.54. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

