Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 551 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9,739.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,257,000 after buying an additional 397,949 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,822,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,713,769,000 after buying an additional 323,674 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $458,157,000 after buying an additional 308,382 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,108,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,556,176,000 after buying an additional 214,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 168.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 287,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,238,000 after buying an additional 180,214 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

NTRS opened at $125.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.06 and a 200-day moving average of $114.30. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.