Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 3,425 Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 10.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 39,947 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 10.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 22,304 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 12.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 17,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 15.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 105,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Shares of AINV opened at $13.41 on Friday. Apollo Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $50.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.81 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 66.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.37%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.