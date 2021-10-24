Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.78% of Herman Miller worth $49,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLHR. FMR LLC grew its position in Herman Miller by 8.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 19.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 26.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $39.11 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $789.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $527,274.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

