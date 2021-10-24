Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,396,002 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 177,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $291,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,708,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,261,000 after purchasing an additional 38,696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,972,000 after purchasing an additional 253,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,459,000 after purchasing an additional 93,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,972,000 after purchasing an additional 426,495 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.05 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

CATY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist lifted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

