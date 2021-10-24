Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.83

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.83 and traded as high as $8.67. Neonode shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 151,708 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average of $6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 3.00.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Neonode had a negative return on equity of 57.39% and a negative net margin of 84.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neonode stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Neonode worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neonode Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

