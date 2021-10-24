Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $252.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $227.00 to $252.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.07% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.25.

NYSE UNP opened at $237.59 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $239.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

