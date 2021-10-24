BMO Capital Markets Increases Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $265.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $255.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UNP. TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.25.
Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $237.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.06. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $239.65.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.
Union Pacific Company Profile
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
