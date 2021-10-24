BMO Capital Markets Increases Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $265.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $255.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UNP. TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.25.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $237.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.06. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $239.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

