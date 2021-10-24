ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.10% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ManpowerGroup's shares have increased in the past year, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenue beat in the past four quarters. The company's Managed Service Provider (MSP) business is resilient to the coronavirus crisis and witnessed growth in 2020. Notably, RPO and MSP have been the highest margin businesses. Buyouts boost ManpowerGroup's diverse portfolio and support its top-line growth. The company has been consistently rewarding its shareholders through dividend payments and share buybacks. However, challenging market environment in Europe continues to weigh on ManpowerGroup's top line. Rising expenses due to investments in digital and restructuring activities is weighing on the company's bottom line. Staffing margin pressure is also likely to weigh on ManpowerGroup's Southern Europe segment.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $101.76 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,875,000 after purchasing an additional 34,678 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 32,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

