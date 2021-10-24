CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.41

Shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.41 and traded as high as $5.05. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 24,362 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised CVD Equipment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 45.55%.

In other news, insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $26,323.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 735,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,882.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 20,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $91,524.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 708,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,941.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,484 shares of company stock valued at $222,536 over the last 90 days. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVD Equipment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,747 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.25% of CVD Equipment worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVV)

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

