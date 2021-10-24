PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Director David B. Seaburg Sells 31,037 Shares

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Director David B. Seaburg sold 31,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total transaction of $17,070.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PTE stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. PolarityTE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 266.25% and a negative return on equity of 103.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,720,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the first quarter worth $24,884,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the second quarter worth $2,193,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 159.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 705,588 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 50.8% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 836,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 281,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

