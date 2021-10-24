Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company’s operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group, Inc., formerly known as Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other research firms have also commented on TPH. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

TPH opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.47. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average is $22.74.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $265,761.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,431.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

