Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets motor vehicles and parts. In North America, Nissan’s operations include styling, engineering, manufacturing, sales, customer and corporate finance and industrial and textile equipment. Nissan in North America employs more than 20,000 people in the United States, Canada and Mexico and generates nearly 75,000 jobs through its 1,500 Nissan and Infinity dealerships across the continent. “

NSANY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nissan Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an underweight rating for the company. CLSA upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NSANY opened at $10.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.16 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.57. Nissan Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.62 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

