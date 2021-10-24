United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 268 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 239.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 54.6% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

NYSE:MKC opened at $80.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $98.80. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.