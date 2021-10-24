Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

RUSHA stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $52.86.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 3.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 2.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 3.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 5.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

