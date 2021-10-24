United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 678 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,407.4% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $58,000.

SCHR opened at $56.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.99 and a 200 day moving average of $56.95. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.48.

