Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Portland General Electric worth $9,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,008,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,103,000 after purchasing an additional 199,142 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,689,000 after purchasing an additional 541,881 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,166,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,834,000 after purchasing an additional 55,602 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,966,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after purchasing an additional 534,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,809,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,889,000 after purchasing an additional 109,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $52.47.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In other news, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $51,227.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,297.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Torgerson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $248,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,341. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,637 shares of company stock worth $390,960 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.