Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Position Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,094 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $10,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $92.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $92.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

