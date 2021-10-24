Robert Weinstein Sells 63,000 Shares of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Stock

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Director Robert Weinstein sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $90,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:XSPA opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.30. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 33.94% and a negative net margin of 150.69%. The company had revenue of $9.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XpresSpa Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XpresSpa Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

