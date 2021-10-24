NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Insider Mark G. Merrill Sells 3,500 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $116,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark G. Merrill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Mark G. Merrill sold 4,500 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $157,275.00.

NETGEAR stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $984.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.36.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTGR. BWS Financial reduced their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in NETGEAR by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NETGEAR by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,201,000 after purchasing an additional 95,502 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NETGEAR by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 591.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 23,762 shares in the last quarter.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

