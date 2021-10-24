Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,440 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,232 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

BBVA opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average is $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.0928 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBVA shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

