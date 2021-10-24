EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVOP stock opened at $22.33 on Thursday. EVO Payments has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1,115.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $264,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. UBS Group AG boosted its position in EVO Payments by 15,810.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EVO Payments by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after purchasing an additional 73,053 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in EVO Payments by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,523,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after purchasing an additional 357,368 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in EVO Payments by 238.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 31,949 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EVO Payments during the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.