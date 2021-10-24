Truist Boosts Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target to $50.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

HWC opened at $51.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $52.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.71.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,086,000 after acquiring an additional 119,642 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth $1,611,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.