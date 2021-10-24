FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,682 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of FTI Consulting worth $10,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 18.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,049,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 28.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.3% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

FCN opened at $142.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.16 and its 200-day moving average is $139.77. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.87 and a 52-week high of $147.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $711.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.50 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

