Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Alteryx worth $10,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 15.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 4.5% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 178,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. HHR Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alteryx by 8.0% in the second quarter. HHR Asset Management LLC now owns 567,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,832,000 after purchasing an additional 41,930 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,470,000 after buying an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

AYX stock opened at $72.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.01. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.66 and a fifty-two week high of $145.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total value of $183,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,625 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.73.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

