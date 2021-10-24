California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,380 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Novanta were worth $10,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Novanta by 615.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Novanta by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,631,000 after purchasing an additional 56,446 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novanta stock opened at $168.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.65. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $168.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.44 and a 200-day moving average of $141.62.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Novanta’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOVT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

