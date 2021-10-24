LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,371 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.66% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWAY. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,095,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $834,000.

Shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $34.54.

