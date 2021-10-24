LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,518 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 111.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

USMC opened at $42.14 on Friday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.163 dividend. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%.

