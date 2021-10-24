Cannabis Wheaton Income (TSE:XLY) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (TSE:XLY)’s stock price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 505,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,569,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

XLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets raised Cannabis Wheaton Income from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$0.40 price target on shares of Cannabis Wheaton Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, ATB Capital raised Cannabis Wheaton Income to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$185.76 million and a P/E ratio of -3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.57.

