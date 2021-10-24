Mizuho Raises Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $500.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $457.33.

PAYC stock opened at $535.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 184.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $488.99 and a 200-day moving average of $409.95. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $546.69.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $1,949,955. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Paycom Software by 66.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Paycom Software by 115.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

