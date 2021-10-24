Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 914 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,497,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,567,000 after buying an additional 60,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,676,000 after buying an additional 56,481 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,456,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,535,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,039,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,887,000 after buying an additional 16,406 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $57.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.71. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $51.31 and a one year high of $66.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.94.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 39.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

WABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

