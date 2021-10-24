Vanguard Group Inc. Has $293.28 Million Stock Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 318,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of CVB Financial worth $293,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 495.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 1,646.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $19.70 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average is $20.72.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

