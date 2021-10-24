Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,046 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Koppers were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,490,000 after buying an additional 34,946 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 5,131.4% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 788,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,400,000 after buying an additional 773,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 563,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after buying an additional 28,113 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after buying an additional 109,019 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,840,000 after buying an additional 19,323 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koppers alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KOP shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $21.71 and a one year high of $39.44. The firm has a market cap of $735.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.04.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.