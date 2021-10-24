LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 191,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2,769.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 27,690 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 8.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $201,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $94,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

NYSE UTF opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.54. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.