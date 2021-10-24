$479.75 Million in Sales Expected for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to report sales of $479.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $481.50 million and the lowest is $478.00 million. Oceaneering International posted sales of $439.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.35 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

OII stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 3.54.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oceaneering International (OII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.