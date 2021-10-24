$479.75 Million in Sales Expected for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to report sales of $479.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $481.50 million and the lowest is $478.00 million. Oceaneering International posted sales of $439.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.35 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

OII stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 3.54.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

